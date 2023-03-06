99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Alex Murdaugh Sentenced To Life In Prison

March 6, 2023 6:00AM EST
It took jurors just three hours to hand down a guilty verdict to South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh in the murders of his wife and 22-year-old son, Paul. It’s a stunning end to a five-generation law firm dynasty started by Murdaugh’s great-grandfather.

The country has been captivated by the case thanks to a Netflix documentary released February 22nd about the murders surrounding the family. Things took a turn after Paul was drunkenly driving a boat with friends when it crash in 2019, resulting in the death of Mallory Beach. That resulted in civil lawsuits that eventually uncovered Alex’s financial crimes.

