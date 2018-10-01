Alessia Cara Dropping New Single On Friday

NEW MUSIC IS COMING!!

Alessia Cara is teasing fans with a new clip from her upcoming sophomore release, ‘The Pains Of Growing.”

secret’s out. new song ‘trust my lonely’ october 5th.

A post shared by ALESSIA CARA (@alessiasmusic) on

news man with the word! october 5th.

A post shared by ALESSIA CARA (@alessiasmusic) on

Alessia posted a video clip of a conversation between herself and a “newsman,” announcing the new song.

The track, “Trust My Lonely,” will drop on Friday, Oct. 5th.

