Alessia Cara Dropping New Single On Friday
NEW MUSIC IS COMING!!
Alessia Cara is teasing fans with a new clip from her upcoming sophomore release, ‘The Pains Of Growing.”
Alessia posted a video clip of a conversation between herself and a “newsman,” announcing the new song.
The track, “Trust My Lonely,” will drop on Friday, Oct. 5th.