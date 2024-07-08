99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Alec Baldwin’s Manslaughter Trial Is Underway In “Rust” Shooting

July 8, 2024 9:39AM EDT
Alec Baldwin is looking at 18 months behind bars if found guilty on manslaughter charges stemming from a fatal shooting on the set of his movie Rust in October 2021.

Baldwin was holding the gun though contends he never pulled the trigger. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins lost her life from her wounds. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty in her trial and sentences to 18 months in jail.

