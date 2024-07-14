99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Alec Baldwin’s Involuntary Manslaughter Case Dismissed

July 14, 2024 4:39PM EDT
The judge in Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter case dismissed the case saying prosecutors withheld evidence.

Baldwin was facing 18 months in prison if convicted in the charges stemming from the fatal shooting of the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, on their movie, “Rust”.  The movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted in her trial and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Her attorney plans to appeal that conviction.

 

More about:
Alec Baldwin
involuntary manslaughter
Rust
trial

