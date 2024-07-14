Source: YouTube

The judge in Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter case dismissed the case saying prosecutors withheld evidence.

Baldwin was facing 18 months in prison if convicted in the charges stemming from the fatal shooting of the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, on their movie, “Rust”. The movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted in her trial and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Her attorney plans to appeal that conviction.