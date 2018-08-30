Alec Baldwin Will NOT Be In The Joker Movie…And Ben Affleck Might Be Out As Batman

Just when we told you that Alec Baldwin would be playing Batman’s father, Thomas Wayne, in Joaquin Phoenix’s upcoming Joker movie, now we hear he’s out.

“I’m no longer doing that movie,” he told USA Today. “I’m sure there are 25 guys who can play that part.” Scheduling issued were said to be the reason. Phoenix will star as the Joker as the movie explores how he became the Clown Prince of Crime.

On a related note…now there is a rumor that Ben Affleck may be out as Batman because he’s too pricey to insure. His third and latest stint in rehab may have made him too pricey to insure. A source says, “He would be bondable, but the deductible would be really high, probably the budget of the film.” He was set to return for the next “Batman” installment.

MORE HERE