Alec Baldwin Plans To Sue Santa Fe Officials After “Rust” Case Dismissed

Source: YouTube

Now that Alec Baldwin’s Rust involuntary manslaughter trial was dismissed, his legal team is gearing up for “future litigation” against the Santa Fe sheriff and prosecutors. Through “preservation notices” sent Monday and obtained by Rolling Stone, Baldwin’s lawyers instructed Santa Fe prosecutor Kari Morrissey and Sheriff Adan Mendoza to “preserve all relevant information in your possession, custody, and/or control.” That includes “all devices, hard drives, emails, text messages, and other electronic communications, documents, records, electronically stored information (‘ESI’), and other materials and data existing in any form whatsoever.”

Erlinda Ocampo Johnson, one of the special prosecutors

Not sure if special prosecutor Erlinda Ocampo Johnson will be involved, as she resigned from the case hours before the judge dismissed it.

The judge’s decision was rendered “with prejudice”, meaning it cannot be re-filed.

MORE HERE