Alec Baldwin Named In Lawsuit Filed Over Fatal Shooting On Set

Nov 11, 2021 @ 6:32am

New Mexico police are still investigating  the October 21 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin, on the set of Rust, and now the first in what is expected to many lawsuits has been filed.

Rust gaffer and lighting tech Serge Svetnoy has filed a complaint of general negligence against the production, the financiers, star Alec Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, first Assistant Director David Halls, armorer mentor Seth Kenny and many more.

“This incident was caused by the negligent acts and omossion of Defendants, and each of them, as well as their agents, principals, and employers,” the complaint states. “Simply put, there was no reason for a live bullet to be placed in that .45 Colt revolver to be present anywhere on the Rust set, and the presence of a bullet in a revolver posed a lethal threat to everyone in its vicinity.”  

