Alec Baldwin Indicted On Manslaughter Charges In “Rust” Shooting

Source: YouTube

Alec Baldwin is once again facing charges in the fatal shooting on the set of the film, “Rust”. He was indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges for a second time by a grand jury in New Mexico in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In October of 2021, a live bullet from the gun held by Baldwin fatally struck Hutchins and wounded the director.



Baldwin maintains that he never fired and charges were dropped in 2022. But a new forensic report finds he had to have pulled the trigger. Set armorer Hannah Gutierrez is also facing charges and goes to trial next month.