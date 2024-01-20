99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Alec Baldwin Indicted On Manslaughter Charges In “Rust” Shooting

January 20, 2024 3:42PM EST
Alec Baldwin is once again facing charges in the fatal shooting on the set of the film, “Rust”. He was indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges for a second time by a grand jury in New Mexico in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In October of 2021, a live bullet from the gun held by Baldwin fatally struck Hutchins and wounded the director.

Baldwin maintains that he never fired and charges were dropped in 2022. But a new forensic report finds he had to have pulled the trigger. Set armorer Hannah Gutierrez is also facing charges and goes to trial next month. 

 

 

