Alec Baldwin Gives First TV Interview About The Shooting Tragedy On His Set

Dec 2, 2021 @ 7:02am

Alec Baldwin sat down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos for a one hour special Thursday night to talk about what happened on the set of the movie Rust. It was Baldwin’s first extensive interview about the shooting.

“I have done thousands of interviews at ABC News over the last 20 years. This was the most intense that I have ever experienced,” Stephanopoulos said on Good Morning America on Wednesday. He described Baldwin as “raw” but “very candid” and “very forthcoming.”

ABC News also announced that 20/20 will focus on the deadly shooting in a two-hour special on Dec. 10, with clips of the Baldwin interview.

 

