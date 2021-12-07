Alec Baldwin Deletes Twitter After Interview About The Tragedy On His Set

As of Monday (December 6), Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have both decided to delete their Twitter accounts. No official statement was made, but it’s safe to assume it may be in reaction to the influx of tweets they got after his in depth interview with George Stephanopoulos. He contends he didn’t pull the trigger on the gun he was holding when it fired and fatally hit Hylana Hutchins, but that “someone is to blame”. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department is responding to this claim. “Guns don’t just go off,” Sheriff Adan Mendoza told Fox News. “So whatever needs to happen to manipulate the firearm, he did that and it was in his hands.”
He also says he was told it was “unlikely” he would face criminal charges.