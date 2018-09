Actor Alec Baldwin confirmed his niece Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber got married last Thursday.

During an interview on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards last night, Baldwin said, “They went off and got married, and I don’t know what the deal is!” He and his wife text Hailey once in awhile and have only met Bieber once.

People magazine says they are still planning an elaborate religious ceremony.

