Aldi Offering Free Alcohol Delivery for the Holidays

Nov 22, 2019 @ 11:08am

Aldi has just brought Christmas to its shoppers early by announcing that they will be offering free alcohol delivery throughout the holiday season.

The delivery service will be possible thanks to a partnership the chain formed with Instacart.

Aldi will allow delivery through December 31 and when you make your online order just use the code ‘ALDIHOLIDAY19’ when you checkout on their website.

Oh, and don’t think just because it’s online you can buy alcohol and not be 21. You must enter age information at checkout and show I.D. when it’s delivered.

