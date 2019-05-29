Aldi Made Another Bottled Mimosa And This Time It’s Mango Flavored

Get your brunch plans ready: Aldi is coming out with its third bottled mimosa, and it might be the best one yet.

You may recall Pineapple Mimosa, which conveniently mixed champagne and pineapple juice in a ready-to-drink bright yellow bottle.

While those have come and gone, there will soon be another pre-mixed mimosa in stores: mango!

The new bottles are an Aldi Find set to hit stores June 19.

As with all Finds, they won’t stick around long, so plan your shopping trips accordingly—and don’t you worry, it’s extremely budget-friendly.

Like the pineapple and classic orange mimosas before it, it costs just $8.99.

Oh Aldi, how we love you so.