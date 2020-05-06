Aldi Is Selling Watermelon Wine
Warm weather (and quarantine) has us getting creative with the beverages. In addition to things like spicy margs, tart sangrias, and fizzy gin and tonics, let me float this one by ya: watermelon wine.
This watermelon wine is a Pacific Fruit Vineyards wine by Burlwood Cellars and it is currently on sale at Aldi. The label describes it as a sweet grape wine with natural watermelon flavors and it’s got a deliciously bright pink color to back that up. If it wasn’t entirely obvious, this stuff is being raved about all over the internet because, you know, does it get any trendier than bright pink watermelon wine?
Another reason it’s getting lots of love? People really seem to love the taste, saying it’s light and sweet without being too sugary, making it a perfect thing to sip on during a summer afternoon.