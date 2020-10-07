Aldi Is Selling Pumpkin-Shaped Pizza
Glowing jack-o'-lanterns
And we’re here for it!! How fun is this?? It’s the perfect fall meal!
Instagrammer @aldiforpresident posted a photo of this glorious holiday creation that will make your meals extra festive without needing any molds or cookie cutters. It’s called Mama Cozzi’s Halloween Pumpkin Shaped Pizza and it’s basically a pumpkin-shaped pizza crust topped with butternut squash sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella eyes, and a mascarpone cheese sauce. Not only is it fall-shaped (it looks like an adorable little jack-o-lantern!), it’s fall-flavored, too!