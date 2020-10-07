      Weather Alert

Aldi Is Selling Pumpkin-Shaped Pizza

Oct 7, 2020 @ 6:10am
Glowing jack-o'-lanterns

And we’re here for it!!  How fun is this?? It’s the perfect fall meal!

New/Early Find Alert🎃🍕 Mama Cozzi's Halloween Pumpkin Shaped Pizza for $3.99..This item is not supposed to be in stores until next week but I found them tonight at my local Aldi and couldn’t resist buying a few😋How fun for Halloween! My kids are going to love them🎃It has a butternut squash sauce and 3 different cheeses🧀 . . . . . . . . . . @aldiusa #aldiforpresident #aldiusa #aldi #aldifinds #aldihaul #aldigram #aldinerd #aldimom #aldilove #aldilifestyle #aldispecialbuys #aldiisthebest #ilovealdi #pumpkin #pizza #pizzalover #pizzatime #pizzapizzapizza #ilovepizza #funpizza #pumpkinshaped #kidfood #halloween #halloweenfood #halloweenfun #cheese #cheesepizza #butternutsquash #mozzerella #cute

Instagrammer @aldiforpresident posted a photo of this glorious holiday creation that will make your meals extra festive without needing any molds or cookie cutters. It’s called Mama Cozzi’s Halloween Pumpkin Shaped Pizza and it’s basically a pumpkin-shaped pizza crust topped with butternut squash sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella eyes, and a mascarpone cheese sauce. Not only is it fall-shaped (it looks like an adorable little jack-o-lantern!), it’s fall-flavored, too!

