      Weather Alert

‘Aladdin 2’ Is In The Works

Feb 13, 2020 @ 9:02am

A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster “Aladdin” is in the the works at Disney, with Guy Ritchie set to return to the director’s chair, while Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott are expected to reprise their roles as Genie, Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively. No word  yet on what exactly the plot would focus on.

Last year’s live-action movie musical was based on the 1992 animated film and grossed $355 million domestically and $1.05 billion at the global box office.
 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Aladdin 2 Disney Mena Massoud Naomi Scott Will Smith
POPULAR POSTS
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Listen Now On Alexa!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE