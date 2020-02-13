‘Aladdin 2’ Is In The Works
A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster “Aladdin” is in the the works at Disney, with Guy Ritchie set to return to the director’s chair, while Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott are expected to reprise their roles as Genie, Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively. No word yet on what exactly the plot would focus on.
Last year’s live-action movie musical was based on the 1992 animated film and grossed $355 million domestically and $1.05 billion at the global box office.
MORE HERE