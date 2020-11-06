Al Roker Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Al Roker attends the Food Bank for New York City Can-Do Awards Dinner 2017 on April 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Food Bank for New York City)
Oh no, not Al! Beloved weatherperson, Al Roker, announced on the Today Show he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
He will be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed. He said he wanted to share his diagnosis publicly because 1 in 7 Black men and 1 in 9 men overall will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.
He said the good news is they caught it early. However, the bad news is it is a little aggressive.
Al said he hopes to be back on air in 2 weeks