Al Roker Goes On A Rant To Haters About Covering Hurricane Ida

It’s a Roker Rant! 67-year-old Al Roker is in New Orleans covering Hurricane Ida and wanted to set the record straight after seeing himself trend on Twitter. First of all, he volunteered to go there.
.@alroker has a message for those who think he’s too old to stand outside in a hurricane! #SundayShow pic.twitter.com/v2RD6xA7ku
— The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@TheSundayShow) August 29, 2021
“I volunteered to come out here,” he said. “This is what I do. I’ve done this for 40 years. We all make sure we’re safe, we’re not going to do something that’s gonna put ourselves in harm’s way. As much as l love weather and I love NBC, I’m not gonna risk my life for it.”
He continued by mocking the remarks about his age, saying in response, “Well, hey guess what? Screw you! Okay! Try to keep up!”
