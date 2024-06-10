99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

AJ McLean Promises Something “Massive” Is Coming Next Year From Backstreet Boys

June 10, 2024 11:51AM EDT
AJ McLean and Joey Fatone have been selling out shows on their joint tour, and were asked about the possibility of their two boy bands ever touring together?  “Never say never. But right now, there are too many other moving parts.” As for what’s next for Backstreet Boys?  McLean says “we do have something very massive coming next year.”

That’s all he gave us!  What do you think it will be?

