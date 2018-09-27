AJ McLean Offer Demi Lovato Sobriety Advice

It’s been just over 2 months since Demi Lovato’s near-fatal overdose, and AJ McLean offered up some advice for Demi on how she can stay on the right path once she’s out of rehab.

AJ’s had his own addiction issues.  The Backstreet Boy says Demi needs to surround herself “with people that aren’t gonna ‘yes’ you to death.” AJ personally offered to help Demi. He says he reached out to her people but isn’t sure she got the information. He says he’s available to help if she needs it.

Helping those with addiction is close to AJ’s heart. He plans to unveil a new detox kit to help people kick drugs safely.

 

