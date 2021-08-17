Airport Pianist Gets “Tipped” Over $70,000

Tonee “Valentine” Carter is a 66-year-old pianist for the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Carter plays for a piano bar in Concourse A each week and his setlist features a variety of songs. In July, Carlos Whittaker, a motivational speaker and author was on his way home to Nashville when he spotted Tonee. He noticed Tonee playing his heart out although there were not many people paying attention. He was touched by the music and struck up a conversation with him…got to know him a bit and came up with an idea. Carlos put a post up on Instagram asking his 200,000 followers to support Tonee with some virtual tips…and they started flooding in.
He said, “30 minutes later and after a 20 minute conversation getting to know him, we tipped Tonee, who has kidney disease and is on dialysis 9 hours every night but still comes into work everyday to play… $10,000… which has grown to over $70,000!”