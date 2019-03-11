Airline CEO Responds To 10 Year-Old “CEO’s” Letter

Qantas CEO responded to letter from a 10 year-old “CEO” in the best way.

Alex Jacquot sent a handwritten letter to Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, asking for advice about how to start his own airline.  Alex even called his airline Oceania Express! Alan Joyce replied that he doesn’t normally give tips to the competition, but was making an exception.


He gave Alex some tips and even invited him to sit on an important Qantas meeting.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Teenagers SAVE Little Boy Dangling From Ski Lift #HighSchoolMeVsAdultMe Truly Shows How We’ve Aged Did You Know Vans Are Like Cats & Always Land on Their Feet? Colton Jumped That Fence…And We Are Shook Kelly Is Nominated For Most Admired Woman By Today’s Woman Magazine! “Cheesing” Your Kids is The Worst But Best Internet Trend YET!
Comments