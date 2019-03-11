Airline CEO Responds To 10 Year-Old “CEO’s” Letter

Qantas CEO responded to letter from a 10 year-old “CEO” in the best way.

Alex Jacquot sent a handwritten letter to Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, asking for advice about how to start his own airline. Alex even called his airline Oceania Express! Alan Joyce replied that he doesn’t normally give tips to the competition, but was making an exception.

Our competitors don’t normally ask us for advice, but when an airline leader reached out, we couldn’t ignore it.

Naturally, there was only one way to respond: CEO to CEO. pic.twitter.com/JTFpzn5a6Y — Qantas (@Qantas) March 11, 2019



He gave Alex some tips and even invited him to sit on an important Qantas meeting.