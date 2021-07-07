      Weather Alert

Airheads Candy Gets Ready To Enter The Chicken Sandwich Wars

Jul 7, 2021 @ 6:25am

When you think of chicken sandwiches, there is a very BIG chance that you do not think of Airheads Candy. And yet…

Airheads Candy has announced a new chicken sandwich with a bun made entirely out of the brand’s sweet and sour Airheads Xtremes.

Dubbed the Airheads Candy Chicken Sandy, lunch patrons of a Chicago restaurant will be able to try this creation today, July 6.

No word on if this could be something served anywhere else in the country.

Be honest: would you try a chicken sandwich that had candy for its bun? What is the weirdest thing you have eaten that you ended up liking?

