Airheads Candy Gets Ready To Enter The Chicken Sandwich Wars

When you think of chicken sandwiches, there is a very BIG chance that you do not think of Airheads Candy. And yet…
Introducing the first ever chicken sandwich with an Airheads bun. We call it, the Airheads candy chicken sandy. #letsplaychickenwars pic.twitter.com/fRTlnkzK2o
— Airheads Candy (@Airheads) July 6, 2021
Airheads Candy has announced a new chicken sandwich with a bun made entirely out of the brand’s sweet and sour Airheads Xtremes.
Dubbed the Airheads Candy Chicken Sandy, lunch patrons of a Chicago restaurant will be able to try this creation today, July 6.
No word on if this could be something served anywhere else in the country.
Be honest: would you try a chicken sandwich that had candy for its bun? What is the weirdest thing you have eaten that you ended up liking?