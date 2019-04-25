Aiden’s LEGO Legacy Needs YOU Tuesday

Aiden Johnson (Radiothon rockstar and cancer survivor) has a Texas Roadhouse promotion happening right now and they are running behind last year’s total, so they need YOU!

Go out to eat at your nearby Texas Roadhouse Tuesday night and 10% of your meal price goes to Aiden’s foundation. They are trying to buy LEGOs to buy for upcoming camps and a wish list for equipment for Aiden’s floor at Norton Children’s Hospital.

You can help!  The Clarksville location will have a sidewalk carnival going on too, and that is where you can find Aiden hanging out! Fun and food for a great cause!!

 

