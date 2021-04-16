Aidan Is On Board For The ‘SATC’ Reboot
“Sex and the City” star John Corbett told Page Six that he will be back as Carrie Bradshaw’s ex-fiancé, Aidan Shaw, in the reboot…but HBO isn’t commenting. “I’m going to do the show,” he told us in a new interview, adding that the news is “very exciting” for him. As for how many episodes he’ll appear in, Corbett said, “I think I might be in quite a few.”
The upcoming 10-episode HBO Max revival, titled “And Just Like That…” will feature 3 of the 4 leading ladies — Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte). Kim Cattrall has reportedly refused to join any kind of revival and has had beef with SJP in the past.
Corbett told us that he never noticed any tension on set but did note that, “I only worked with Sarah Jessica Parker. I think I had one scene with all the girls.”
As for Mr. Big, Page Six reported in February that Chris Noth, who played Big, would not be part of the reboot, but he later hinted on social media that he could have a role.
MORE HERE