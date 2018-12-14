Adulting Class Is A Thing…And Bullitt Central Tried It

Millennials seems to be lacking the skills that most adults need to survive in the real world…enter Adulting School.
Rachel Flehinger co-founded the “Adulting School” in Portland, Maine that will teach cooking, budgeting, or time management.
Here locally, Wednesday was Adulting Day at Bullitt Central High School!
Seniors in the class of 2019, however, received one-on-ones with people from the community – teaching things like dorm-room cooking, changing a tire, credit cards and financing. Christy Hardin, director of the BCHS Family Resource & Youth Services Center, organized the day after getting inspired by posts by parents on Facebook lamenting there should be classes for kids to learn these life skills.
Police even talked about interacting with officers during traffic stops, while another speaker talked about when to know if homesickness is really homesickness, or a sign of something else.