Adorable “Twins” Give A Valuable Lesson In Friendship

October 11, 2022 6:30AM EDT
CBS Mornings continues their “Kindness 101” series highlighting stories of hope and friendship. This story was featured a few years back, and their bond is still as strong today.

Gia and Zuri live in Miami and they’ve been not just besties…not even sisters…but closer than that. They believe they are twins. Mostly because of the similarities…like being the same height. But even at a birthday party when another kid pointed out they couldn’t be twins because they don’t have the same skin color, Gia responded through tears they ARE twins because they share the same SOUL.

Their moms said we can all learn a lot from kids. Seeing differences is a learned behavior.  Seeing into other’s hearts and souls is where you find similarities that can bond rather than divide. Five years later, they are still “twinning” in the best way.

