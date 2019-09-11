      Weather Alert

Adorable Father-Daughter Duo Sings ‘Señorita’

Sep 11, 2019 @ 4:22pm

Nick and his adorable 4 year old daughter,Sienna, performed Senorita on Ellen!

This makes us happy!

