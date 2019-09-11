Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Watch
Win
All Contests
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Field Of Screams
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Featured
Mac
Adorable Father-Daughter Duo Sings ‘Señorita’
Sep 11, 2019 @ 4:22pm
Nick and his adorable 4 year old daughter,Sienna, performed Senorita on Ellen!
This makes us happy!
TAGS
Camila Cabello
daughter
Ellen
Ellen Degeneres
father
Senorita
Shawn Mendes
POPULAR POSTS
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Ben & Kelly Podcast
How Much Do the Kids in 'Stranger Things' Make??
Tom Brady Drinks So Much Water it Could Kill an Ordinary Person
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Setting The Bar: Botox Break-In
She drives up in a Mercedes SUV...walks up in her …
Pennywise Showed Up On A New York Subway With A Red Balloon…And No One Cared
Some person went full costume...with a red balloon...and no one …
Meet #HotBernheimGuy
We’re just here for the thirsty comments on Facebook!
Ryan Reynolds Trolling Blake Lively On Her Birthday Again With Her Worst Pics
My boyfriend trolling his wife is among the most glorious …
A Coffee Company Will Pay You To Quit Your Job And Pursue A Dream
Three people will get paid $30,000 each to fire themselves …
All The Hits
Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Watch
Win
All Contests
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Field Of Screams
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL