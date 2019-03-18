Adidas Releasing Game of Thrones Shoe Collection

To celebrate the return — and final season — of Game of Thrones next month, Adidas is introducing a collection of shoes based on the show.
Beginning this week, the $180 shoes will be released in limited quantities to select retailers and the Adidas app.
Go beyond the wall.#adidas x #GameOfThrones UltraBOOST ‘White Walker’
Launching 3/22, In-Store and Online pic.twitter.com/17PT48oUI1
March 17, 2019
Then, fans of the show — and the shoes — can choose which characters to support, as there will be six unique pairs, each one with details of the house or characters they resemble.
Game of Thrones x Adidas is coming: https://t.co/iNlEpuZIdB pic.twitter.com/a3tPT6adGC
March 12, 2019