Adidas Releasing Game of Thrones Shoe Collection

To celebrate the return — and final season — of Game of Thrones next month, Adidas is introducing a collection of shoes based on the show.

Beginning this week, the $180 shoes will be released in limited quantities to select retailers and the Adidas app.

Then, fans of the show — and the shoes — can choose which characters to support, as there will be six unique pairs, each one with details of the house or characters they resemble.

