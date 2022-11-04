99.7 DJX Logo

Adele Warned Jennifer Lawrence NOT To Do This Movie

November 4, 2022 6:00AM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence has a new movie out on Apple TV+ today called “Causeway”…and she’s talking about some career advice from a bestie she says she “should have taken.”

That bestie is Adele…who told her in 2016 NOT to do “Passengers”, the space movie with Chris Pratt that ended up being a box office flop. That was a wakeup call that too many people were making decisions about her career. Her new movie is pretty deep, looking at an unlikely friendship between two strangers navigating grief and healing.

