Adele Wants To Go Back To School After Her Vegas Residency

Adele is finally kicking off her Las Vegas residency November 18th with 8 new shows added to the lineup of 24 rescheduled performances. But she’s already looking ahead to what’s next…and that’s a degree in English Literature.

Speaking in a fan Q&A in Los Angeles seen by The Sun, she talked about a backup plan if this music thing didn’t work out. “If I hadn’t made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I’d be an English Lit teacher,” she said. “I definitely feel like I use my passion of English Lit in what I do. But even though it’s not like I’d go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I’d had that experience.” She’s not gearing up to head to a campus though: “I won’t go to a university, I’ll do it online and with a tutor, but that’s my plan for 2025. It’s just to get the qualifications.”

