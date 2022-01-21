Adele Tearfully Announces Her Vegas Show Isn’t Ready

Adele was emotional on her Instagram video announcing that her Vegas residency, that was supposed to kick off January 21, has to be postponed. She said she’s “gutted” but shipping and Covid delays has made it impossible to get her show ready. She said she had been up for 30 hours with the crew trying to work it out, but ultimately it needs more work.
All the dates will be rescheduled and she promises more info soon.