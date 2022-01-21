      Weather Alert

Adele Tearfully Announces Her Vegas Show Isn’t Ready

Jan 20, 2022 @ 7:57pm

Adele was emotional on her Instagram video announcing that her Vegas residency, that was supposed to kick off January 21, has to be postponed.  She said she’s “gutted” but shipping and Covid delays has made it impossible to get her show ready. She said she had been up for 30 hours with the crew trying to work it out, but ultimately it needs more work.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

 

All the dates will be rescheduled and she promises more info soon.

TAGS
Adele Las Vegas postponed Residency
POPULAR POSTS
Priyanka Chopra Addresses Breakup Rumors
Star Of Marvel's Upcoming Series "Moon Knight" Passes Away At 37
Megan Fox's Engagement Ring Has An Aggressive Feature
Britney Spears Responds To Her Sister's Interview..."Everything Was Always Given To Her"
You Laugh You Lose: His Name Is Steve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On