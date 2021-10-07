Adele Talks About Her New Love And Thinks Her Album Will Make People Break Up

Adele is on the cover of British Vogue and is opening up about her album, music (she thinks her new album will make people break up), and the new love in her life, Rich Paul.
She said Rich is not frazzled by her mega fame. She said normally she gets stressed out going out in public with a new man.
“Normally I think I get scared about it because it’s very emasculating.”
Rich Paul is very much use to being around mega stars. He is a sports agent and founder of Klutch Sports Group. His agency represents a number of NBA and NFL players like his childhood friend, LeBron James.
As for her new album, it was heavily influenced by her recent divorce and she thinks it might inspire people to . . . BREAK UP. “Can you imagine couples listening to [the song about my divorce] in the car? It’d be so awkward. I think a lot of women are going to be like, ‘I’m done.'” There’s one particular song she included for her son. “I wanted to show Angelo what I expect him to treat his partner like . . . after going through a divorce, my requirements are sky-high. There’s a very big pair of shoes to fill.” Her divorce didn’t end on a bad note though. She said it just wasn’t right for her anymore. “I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. I wasn’t miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first.”