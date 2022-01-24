      Weather Alert

Adele Surprises Fans With Video Call After Postponing Concerts

Jan 24, 2022 @ 6:51am

Adele was devastated when she announced she would have to postpone her Las Vegas residency.  But she made it up to some fans by surprising them with a video call.

Adele super-fan Eleni Sabracos shared her concert woes. First, she bought what turned out to be fake tickets to see Adele in New York. Then she flew to London for a concert that got cancelled. Then Eleni went to Las Vegas for the Adele residency, only to see those concerts get cancelled, too. But then she got a call from Adele herself!

@elenisabracosTHIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING LADIES AND GENTS

♬ original sound – Eleni

Another fan vented on Tiktok, her team reached out, and she called him.  He said, “I had no clue what she was saying because we were just losing our minds. I could tell she was crying, and you could tell on her face kind of what she was saying. You didn’t even have to hear it.”

Which celeb would you love to get a phone call from?

TAGS
Adele Las Vegas Residency TikTok
POPULAR POSTS
Star Of Marvel's Upcoming Series "Moon Knight" Passes Away At 37
Megan Fox's Engagement Ring Has An Aggressive Feature
John Mayer Paid For A Private Jet To Fly Bob Saget's Body From Florida Back Home To California
The Halftime Show Gets A Trailer
Google Changed Their White Noise App And Parents Were UPSET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On