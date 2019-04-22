Adele Splits With Husband…Wants To Date An American

Love seems to be dead for Adele and her husband Simon Konecki.

Her publicist said:

“Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always, they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.” The two were married in 2016 after five years of dating. They have one son, six-year-old Angelo. On a positive note, she vows to release a “heartbreak” album by the end of the year. So yay for us!

Rumor has it, Adele is ready to get back on the dating scene and is asking friends to set her up. Doesn’t look like much hope to getting back together with Simon because she’s ‘excited to start dating again and wants to meet an American man’.

