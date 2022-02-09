      Weather Alert

Adele Sparks Engagement Rumors

Feb 9, 2022 @ 7:58am

Adele was sparkling at her BRIT Awards performance, but fans noticed something else other than her amazing voice!  Looked like a huge sparkler on THAT finger!

She has said about her boyfriend, Rich Paul, “He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.” She opened up during her CBS special, Adele One Night Only, in November 2021 saying, “It’d be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well.”

 

MORE HERE

