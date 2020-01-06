Adele Shows Off New Look On Vacation With Harry Styles
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Adele performs on The Pyramid Stage on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. Now its 46th year the festival is one largest music festivals in the world and this year features headline acts Muse, Adele and Coldplay. The Festival, which Michael Eavis started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just Â£1, now attracts more than 175,000 people. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
Adele showed off her weight loss while vacationing with Harry Styles in the Caribbean. Before you start thinking they’re dating, they have been friends for years, were spotted hanging out on the beach in Anguilla with other pals including James Corden.
https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1213504588650893314
Adele looked noticeably thinner than the last time she was spotted in public and it’s believed she lost over 40-pounds. Sources say she decided to lose weight because she really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son.
