Adele Shares Some Pictures On Her 33rd Birthday

May 5, 2021 @ 3:39pm

It’s Adele Laurie Blue Adkins’s 33rd birthday. We know her just as Adele and to celebrate the occasion, she took to Instagram to share a few photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Adele shared three images via Insta with the caption “Thirty Free.”  This is funny because she’s having some fun with her accent. 🙂

The first photo is a black and white photo of the singer without any make-up on. Fans are loving the natural look by adding comments like, “STUNNING. AS. ALWAYS.”, and many others commented with “You’re so beautiful”.

