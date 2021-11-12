      Weather Alert

Adele Says These Two Famous Friends “Humanize Me”

Nov 12, 2021 @ 6:32am

Adele talks in the December issue of Rolling Stone about how she finally gave in to making high-profile friends, after years of staying away from getting to know celebrities.

Two of them are her neighbors Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence. “They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not famous.’ I’m very British like that,” “We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I’m like, I don’t want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I’m knackered.”

She also talked about dating in L.A. “I lasted five seconds [dating here],”  “You can’t set me up on a f—ing blind date! I’m like, ‘How’s that going to work?’ There’ll be paparazzi outside and someone will call [gossip site] DeuxMoi, or whatever it’s f—ing called! It ain’t happening.”

Oh…and “She has a ‘finsta’ — fake Instagram — she uses to check out cat and interior-design content, and a fake Twitter for checking on what’s come out about her. She’s been keeping tabs on information leaking about the real 30, free from any duets outside of a deluxe-edition version of ‘Easy On Me’ featuring Chris Stapleton.”

