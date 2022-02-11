      Weather Alert

Adele Says She’ll Have A Baby With Rich Paul Next Year!

Feb 11, 2022 @ 9:23am

Adele made an appearance on the Graham Norton Show where she discussed her relationship with sports agent, Rich Paul, music, and her plans for the future.  During Tuesday nights BRIT Awards Adele was spotted wearing a massive Lorriane Schwartz pear-shaped diamond ring. Norton asked Adele if she and Paul were engaged, “If I was would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” she said cheekily.  Adele spoke about not being ready to perform in Vegas and how she and her team are currently “working their asses off,” to make it happen. She also said, “I’m having another baby next year.” And later said, “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!” Adele tells Norton.

Read MORE about what she said HERE

Then after the Graham Norton Show… she went to the club.

