Adele Says She Was “Literally Borderline Alcoholic”

Source: YouTube

Congrats are in order for Adele who has been over 3 months sober! She was performing in Las Vegas when she told the crowd per The Guardian,

I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago. It’s boring. I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much.

She revealed that she was always fascinated by alcohol because it’s something her father kept from her.

Her Vegas residency is set to end on November 4, 2023.

**If you have problems with alcohol use or substance use, you can call 1-800-662-4357 to get in touch with Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).**