      Weather Alert

Adele Reveals The Song She Will Never Perform Live

Nov 22, 2021 @ 8:23am

In the most recent interview on the Spout Podcast, host Tamara Dhia chatted with Grammy-winning superstar, Adele, about basketball, her friendship with Drake, and the one song on her long-awaited fourth studio album, 30, she will never perform live.

Nearly six years between album releases, the chart-topping British songstress Adele admits heartbreak and divorce inspired the songs found on 30. During her interview on Spout, she opens up to Host Tamara Dhia about the emotionally challenging “To Be Loved.”

Listen to the full Adele interview on the Spout Podcast NOW.

Want more Spout?

        

TAGS
Adele Spout Podcast
POPULAR POSTS
Accidental Text Buddies Spending Their Sixth Thanksgiving Together
Sleigh All Day
Missed Connections: PTA Zoom Hottie And Highway Honeybucket
Charity Breaks A Guinness World Record While Collecting Socks For The Homeless
Boy Scout Working On Merit Badge Saves Lost Couple On Hike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On