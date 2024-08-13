99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Adele Responds To Marriage Proposal: “I’m Already Getting Married”

August 13, 2024 6:00AM EDT
Did Adele just drop some tea responding to a proposal from an audience member in Munich? Apparently!  She responded with “I can’t marry you…I’m already getting married.” Then she flashed her ring!

 

This aligns with rumors of her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul and seems to indicate an upcoming wedding.

