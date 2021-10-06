Adele Releases A Teaser And Date For Her New Single

It’s just 21 seconds….but we’re already in our feels! The song is called “Easy On Me” and it drops October 15th!
And when it’s been 6 years since your last album, you go big like with a TV special, too, right? Maybe. Vulture says, “No deals are in place, and talks are still in the exploratory stage. But if it happens, sources say the televised event would likely debut before the end of the year — just in time for the holiday shopping season.” What about a Vegas residency? Also a possibility. According to Billboard, Adele is “considering either the Park Theater at the Park MGM Las Vegas or the Colosseum at Caesars Palace — both of which are run by Live Nation and have available dates on their calendars for 2022.”