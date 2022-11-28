99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Adele Reacts To A Fan Using A Snapchat Filter On Her

November 28, 2022 12:10PM EST
CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: Adele attends the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

“Whoa! Girl, get that filter off my face,” says Adele in a fan’s video at her Vegas residency.

“We don’t look like that, darling.”

How would you react to someone using a very heavy filter on a picture with you? Who are they trying to mask? You? Or them?

