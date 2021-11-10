      Weather Alert

Adele Promises Oprah Winfrey ‘Filthy Jokes’ In One Night Only Trailer

Nov 10, 2021 @ 11:10am

The trailer for Adele’s “One Night Only” has been released and Adele is promising plenty of “filthy jokes.”  The special Griffith Observatory performance will give fans new and old Adele music ahead of the release of her “30” album.

Adele will also sit down with Oprah for an exclusive interview that will cover her album, divorce, motherhood, and her weight loss.

“One Night Only” with Adele airs on CBS on November 14th. Adele’s album, “30” will be released on November 19th.

 

Are you excited about Adele’s album? What do you think of the songs that have been released so far?

