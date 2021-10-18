‘Adele One Night Only’ TV Special Is Coming

“Adele One Night Only” is coming to CBS on November 14th and will be most people’s first time hearing the singer’s music in over six years.
CBS – November 14 pic.twitter.com/BnmZgeTheT
— Adele (@Adele) October 18, 2021
The two-hour event was filmed in Los Angeles and will find the singer giving fans some of her greatest hits as well as new music from her upcoming album, “30.” As Adele sits down with Oprah she will not only discuss new music, but her life after divorce, losing weight and raising her son.
What are you most interested to hear about from Adele?