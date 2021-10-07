Adele on the Cover of British Vogue Opens Up About Her New Love and More

Adele is on the cover of British Vogue and is opening up about her album, music, and the new love in her life, Rich Paul.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)
A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)
She said Rich is not frazzled by her mega fame. She said normally she gets stressed out going out in public with a new man.
“Normally I think I get scared about it because it’s very emasculating.”
Rich Paul is very much use to being around mega stars. He is a sports agent and founder of Klutch Sports Group. His agency represents a number of NBA and NFL players like his childhood friend, LeBron James.