      Weather Alert

Adele on the Cover of British Vogue Opens Up About Her New Love and More

Oct 7, 2021 @ 1:52pm

Adele is on the cover of British Vogue and is opening up about her album, music, and the new love in her life, Rich Paul.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

She said Rich is not frazzled by her mega fame. She said normally she gets stressed out going out in public with a new man.

“Normally I think I get scared about it because it’s very emasculating.”

Rich Paul is very much use to being around mega stars. He is a sports agent and founder of Klutch Sports Group. His agency represents a number of NBA and NFL players like his childhood friend, LeBron James.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

TAGS
Adele British Vogue
POPULAR POSTS
The 2022 Halftime Show Was Announced
Wendy's Is Changing Their Fries
This Army Vet Catches A Gator With A Trash Can
WAVE3
LMPD Officer Mows Grass For Elderly Woman During Wellness Check
You Laugh You Lose: Charged With A Misdawiener
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On