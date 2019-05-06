Adele Just Celebrated Her 31st Birthday By Teasing New Music

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Adele performs on The Pyramid Stage on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. Now its 46th year the festival is one largest music festivals in the world and this year features headline acts Muse, Adele and Coldplay. The Festival, which Michael Eavis started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just Â£1, now attracts more than 175,000 people. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Yes girl, YES! Adele has broken her silence following the announcement of her divorce, and of course she did it on her 31st birthday!

PAUSE: NSFW LANGUAGE AHEAD!

This is 31…thank fucking god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️

