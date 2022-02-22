      Weather Alert

Adele Inspires the Internet’s New Favorite Meme

Feb 22, 2022 @ 5:34pm
Adele
CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: Adele attends the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Adele attended the NBA All-Star Game with her boyfriend Rich Paul and has unintentionally inspired social media’s new favorite meme.

A camera was put right in her face, and she appears to intentionally ignore the camera and dart her eye back and forth looking everywhere but at the camera. Cue Twitter…

Twitter users are captioning her reaction with things like, “Me avoiding someone when I see them in public,” and “me avoiding eye contact with the teacher.”

Which was your favorite?

