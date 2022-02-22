Adele Inspires the Internet’s New Favorite Meme

Adele attended the NBA All-Star Game with her boyfriend Rich Paul and has unintentionally inspired social media’s new favorite meme.
A camera was put right in her face, and she appears to intentionally ignore the camera and dart her eye back and forth looking everywhere but at the camera. Cue Twitter…
*teacher asks a question*
me avoiding eye contact with the teacher pic.twitter.com/3PT5gkWMz1
— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 22, 2022
*teacher asks a question*
me avoiding eye contact with the teacher pic.twitter.com/3PT5gkWMz1
— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 22, 2022
me pretending not to see my grandma opening her wallet to give me money pic.twitter.com/hPNLB1Z54X
— kool kat (@fentydoh) February 22, 2022
me pretending not to see my grandma opening her wallet to give me money pic.twitter.com/hPNLB1Z54X
— kool kat (@fentydoh) February 22, 2022
Me avoiding someone when I see them in public https://t.co/8EIiMWU3FI
— sponch (@gremlinjotito) February 21, 2022
Me avoiding someone when I see them in public https://t.co/8EIiMWU3FI
— sponch (@gremlinjotito) February 21, 2022
another episode of adele being a living meme pic.twitter.com/53KSImouGI
— fran (@adeledrinkswine) February 21, 2022
another episode of adele being a living meme pic.twitter.com/53KSImouGI
— fran (@adeledrinkswine) February 21, 2022
Twitter users are captioning her reaction with things like, “Me avoiding someone when I see them in public,” and “me avoiding eye contact with the teacher.”
Which was your favorite?